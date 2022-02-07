Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

6 Montreal Restaurants Made OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Places To Dine In Canada In 2022

The perfect places to celebrate Valentine's Day.❣️

Staff Writer
6 Montreal Restaurants Made OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Places To Dine In Canada In 2022
@maisonboulud | Instagram

It's February and love is in the air — or at least that's what they say about this month, right?

With Valentine's Day around the corner, OpenTable decided it was the perfect time to release its Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022 ranking — and six Montreal restaurants made the list.

Plus, many of us haven't been able to celebrate this day in the ways we're used to since the pandemic hit. “This Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to fall in love with restaurants once again,” said Matt Davis, Country Director, OpenTable Canada.

“After many milestone moments spent at home, let OpenTable and Canada’s local chefs and restaurants take it from here. Our Top 100 list is a great resource and source of inspiration, spanning many different cuisine types and offering options to dine-in or take to-go, helping those Canadians still looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day, discover and book the right restaurant experience.”

And luckily for Quebecers, restaurant dining halls finally reopened on January 31. So it's time to start hitting all the different restos around the city with your S.O. again!

The following are the six restaurants in Montreal that made OpenTable's Top 100 most romantic places to dine in Canada this year:

Two other Quebec restaurants made the list as well: Les Vilains Garcons and LOV DIX30.

According to OpenTable, our neighbouring province, Ontario, has the highest number of romantic places to dine in our country, with 42 of the Top 100 places being in Ontario.

If you're planning a trip anywhere else in Canada this year, you can check out OpenTable's full list of romantic restaurants for some ideas of where to go if you're looking to wine and dine with someone.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

The Quebec City Trucker Convoy Resulted In 170 Tickets & 3 Arrests

72 tickets for Highway Safety Code violations, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets

SPVQ_police | Twitter

The Quebec City trucker convoy has left the capital and it looks like at least some participants are taking tickets home with them. Police released their summary of the protest on Monday, February 7.

In total, the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) said 170 tickets were issued: 72 for violations of the Highway Safety Code, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets.

Keep Reading Show less

Beloved Montreal Greasy Spoon Cosmos Plans To Open A Location In The Metaverse

David Minicucci, the owner of Cosmos, has purchased a plot of land in the online world Decentraland.

Courtesy of David Minicucci

Cosmos owner David Minicucci is launching a new creation.

It's a plot of virtual real estate in the metaverse where dining companions could someday enjoy a virtual reality meal experience in a three-dimensional rendering of the beloved greasy spoon on rue Sherbrooke.

Keep Reading Show less

Mayor Plante Is Calling On Quebec To Get Its Sh*t Together & Save Montreal Summer

The mayor wants a plan for summer festivals and shows.

Valérie Plante | Facebook

Montreal's mayor is as impatient for a reopening plan as the rest of us. She's calling on the Quebec government to get its business together to save the city's entertainment industry and lively spring and summer seasons.

In a February 6 Facebook post, Mayor Valérie Plante said the provincial government's "vagueness" around reopening rules and aid for the entertainment industry is "intolerable," suggesting the city stands to lose a competitive edge as other North American cities organize "cultural springs" this year.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec COVID-19 Rules Have Loosened Up Even More — Here's What's Reopening As Of Monday

Normal life... is that you? 👀

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

Quebec COVID-19 rules are slowly starting to loosen up again! Starting Monday, February 7, the provincial government is letting a slew of different establishments reopen their doors. So, life may start to feel just a little bit more normal.

As of Monday, performance venues and cinemas in Quebec are allowed to start up again but must operate at a 50% capacity with a maximum of 500 people. So, don't expect a sold-out Bell Centre show just yet.

Keep Reading Show less