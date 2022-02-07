6 Montreal Restaurants Made OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Places To Dine In Canada In 2022
The perfect places to celebrate Valentine's Day.❣️
It's February and love is in the air — or at least that's what they say about this month, right?
With Valentine's Day around the corner, OpenTable decided it was the perfect time to release its Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022 ranking — and six Montreal restaurants made the list.
Plus, many of us haven't been able to celebrate this day in the ways we're used to since the pandemic hit. “This Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to fall in love with restaurants once again,” said Matt Davis, Country Director, OpenTable Canada.
“After many milestone moments spent at home, let OpenTable and Canada’s local chefs and restaurants take it from here. Our Top 100 list is a great resource and source of inspiration, spanning many different cuisine types and offering options to dine-in or take to-go, helping those Canadians still looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day, discover and book the right restaurant experience.”
And luckily for Quebecers, restaurant dining halls finally reopened on January 31. So it's time to start hitting all the different restos around the city with your S.O. again!
The following are the six restaurants in Montreal that made OpenTable's Top 100 most romantic places to dine in Canada this year:
- Bar George
- Bonaparte
- Chez Sophie – Montreal
- Hoogan & Beaufort
- Ile Flottante (former Les Deux Singes)
- Maison Boulud
According to OpenTable, our neighbouring province, Ontario, has the highest number of romantic places to dine in our country, with 42 of the Top 100 places being in Ontario.
If you're planning a trip anywhere else in Canada this year, you can check out OpenTable's full list of romantic restaurants for some ideas of where to go if you're looking to wine and dine with someone.
