Quebec COVID-19 Rules Are Loosening Up Soon — Here's The Rundown
Monday is going to be a good day!
Monday is going to be a good day, as Quebec COVID-19 rules are going to slowly start to loosen up again, for what feels like the millionth time.
But during a recent press conference, Premier François Legault sounded rather optimistic about the province's current situation, saying that we have finally "left the tunnel," in reference to his frequent invocation of a "light at the end of the tunnel."
So, sounds like we're starting to reach the light, or something? Here's the rundown on what that looks like in terms of reopenings.
Restaurant dining
Have you been missing indoor dining? Us too. But luckily, we're finally going to be able to go out for a nice meal as of Monday, January 31, when restaurant dining rooms in Quebec can reopen.
Don't plan a dinner with a large group of friends though, as restaurants can only operate at half capacity and every table is only allowed to have "four people or two bubbles." The vaccine passport will be required in order to sit down and eat.
Indoor gatherings
Starting Monday, you can have your besties over without risking a fine! But only a few of them.
The new rules for private indoor gatherings will allow a total of four people or two households to hang out at once, similar to restaurant table restrictions.
Sports and recreation
Also beginning on January 31, extracurricular activities in elementary and secondary schools will once again be permitted. The government's website specifies that "Inter-school activities, games, tournaments and competitions remain suspended," though.
Sports activities are also going to be allowed again, but only for people ages 18 and younger and a maximum group of 25 people are permitted.
You're probably wondering: what about gyms? Currently, there's no official reopening date for gyms in Quebec, but Legault said they would likely be part of the "third stage" of reopenings.
Theatres and concert halls
Live music is coming back, baby. Performance venues and cinemas in Quebec are allowed to reopen the following week, on Monday, February 7. Coining this as a "second phase," Legault confirmed these establishments will operate at a 50% capacity with a maximum of 500 people.
So, don't expect a sold-out Bell Centre show just yet. But we'll all finally be able to go see Spider-Man: No Way Home, assuming it's still in theatres in a few weeks.
Places of worship
Similarly, places of worship in Quebec are allowed to open their doors once again on February 7 at half capacity with a maximum of 250 people with vaccine passports permitted.
Funerals and funeral parlours will be allowed to accommodate 50 people without the need for a vaccine passport.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.