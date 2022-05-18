2 Montreal Terrasses Got Named Among The Best In Canada For Outdoor Dining
OpenTable's must-try terrassess are perfecr for your next 5 à 7! 🍹
The sun has made its way to our city and that means it's time to spend all of our time sipping cocktails on Montreal terrasses for the next few months.
And as you start building your list of places to go to this summer, note that two restaurants in Montreal made it into OpenTable's "100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2022."
The restaurants on this list are said to be filled "with stunning views, delicious cuisine, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences."
Drum roll, please... The two spots in our city that made the Top 100 are Modavie and Bar George.
Modavie is known around the city for its daily live jazz music performances and tasty menu. Plus, from Monday to Thursday, it has all kinds of deals on wine during happy hour, so you can save a few bucks while soaking up the nice weather.
As for Bar George, if you've ever been, you know that it's fit for royalty. We think it's pretty safe to say that if the Queen was visiting the city, she'd for sure stop here for some afternoon tea.
For those on the hunt for a spot to have some champagne and oysters after a long workday this summer, Bar George is your go-to spot!
Although only these two Montreal restaurants made it into the ranking, there are all kinds of spots around the city to go enjoy a little day drinking with your besties, including the all-new Terrasse Carla.
Otherwise, according to OpenTable, you're going to want to take a trip to Ontario during patio season, since 62 restaurants in the province made its 2022 list for best places to dine outdoors.
Cheers!