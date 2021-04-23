6 Day Trips To Parks Across Montreal Island Using Only The STM
So you've run out of local walks and already visited the neighbourhood surrounding just about every metro station. Fear not! Below are six public transit itineraries for day trips to parks across Montreal Island.
These directions assume a weekday departure from the STM's hub at Berri-UQAM station. If you're travelling on the weekend, you might have to take a different route, depending on bus schedules.
All information comes from the trip planning tool on the STM website.
Parc nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques
Address: 20099, boul. Gouin O., Pierrefonds, QC
How To Get There (Weekday):
- Orange line to Côte-Veru
- Bus 470 Ouest to Pierrefonds / Saint-Jean
- Bus 68 Ouest to Gouin / Pilon
Approximate one-way travel time: One hour 30 minutes
Parc nature de l'Île-de-la-Visitation
Address: 2425, boulevard Gouin E., Montreal, QC
How To Get There (Weekday):
- Orange line to Henri-Bourassa
- Bus 69 Est to Henri-Bourassa / de Lille
Approximate one-way travel time: 40 minutes
Parc des Rapides
Address: Corner of boulevard LaSalle and 7e Avenue
How To Get There (Weekday):
- Green line to De l'Église
- Bus 58 Ouest to Édouard / 8e Avenue
Approximate one-way travel time: 40 minutes
Parc de la Promenade-Bellerive
Address: 8300, rue Bellerive, Montreal, QC
How To Get There (Weekday):
- Green line to Honoré-Beaugrand
- Bus 185 Est to Bellerive / Mercier
Approximate one-way travel time: 40 minutes
Parc nature du Bois-de-Liesse
Address: 3555, rue Douglas-B.-Floreani, Montreal QC
How To Get There (Weekday):
- Orange line to Du Collège
- Bus 175 Ouest to Douglas-B.-Floreani / L'Oréal
Approximate one-way travel time: One hour five minutes
Parc Frédéric-Back
Address: 2235, rue Michel-Jurdant, Montreal, QC
How To Get There (Weekday):
- Orange line to Jarry
- Bus 193 Est to Jarry / De Lorimier
Approximate one-way travel time: 35 minutes
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.