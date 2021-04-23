Trending Topics

6 Day Trips To Parks Across Montreal Island Using Only The STM

And directions to get there!
Person on a boardwalk through the trees in a Montreal park in autumn (left); person walking down a trail through a Montreal park in spring (right).
So you've run out of local walks and already visited the neighbourhood surrounding just about every metro station. Fear not! Below are six public transit itineraries for day trips to parks across Montreal Island.

These directions assume a weekday departure from the STM's hub at Berri-UQAM station. If you're travelling on the weekend, you might have to take a different route, depending on bus schedules.

All information comes from the trip planning tool on the STM website.

Parc nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques

Address: 20099, boul. Gouin O., Pierrefonds, QC

How To Get There (Weekday):

  1. Orange line to Côte-Veru
  2. Bus 470 Ouest to Pierrefonds / Saint-Jean
  3. Bus 68 Ouest to Gouin / Pilon

Approximate one-way travel time: One hour 30 minutes

Park website

Parc nature de l'Île-de-la-Visitation

Address: 2425, boulevard Gouin E., Montreal, QC

How To Get There (Weekday):

  1. Orange line to Henri-Bourassa
  2. Bus 69 Est to Henri-Bourassa / de Lille

Approximate one-way travel time: 40 minutes

Park website

Parc des Rapides

Address: Corner of boulevard LaSalle and 7e Avenue

How To Get There (Weekday):

  1. Green line to De l'Église
  2. Bus 58 Ouest to Édouard / 8e Avenue

Approximate one-way travel time: 40 minutes

Park website

Parc de la Promenade-Bellerive

Address: 8300, rue Bellerive, Montreal, QC

How To Get There (Weekday):

  1. Green line to Honoré-Beaugrand
  2. Bus 185 Est to Bellerive / Mercier

Approximate one-way travel time: 40 minutes

Park website

Parc nature du Bois-de-Liesse

Address: 3555, rue Douglas-B.-Floreani, Montreal QC

How To Get There (Weekday):

  1. Orange line to Du Collège
  2. Bus 175 Ouest to Douglas-B.-Floreani / L'Oréal

Approximate one-way travel time: One hour five minutes

Park website

Parc Frédéric-Back

Address: 2235, rue Michel-Jurdant, Montreal, QC

How To Get There (Weekday):

  1. Orange line to Jarry
  2. Bus 193 Est to Jarry / De Lorimier

Approximate one-way travel time: 35 minutes

Park website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

