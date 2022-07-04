7 Montreal Restaurants To Order From That’ll Make Hosting Your Summer Bash Super Easy
So you can focus on having fun.
If you can't remember the last time you hosted a party, this summer is your reason to get back together with your friends and family.
Instead of battling it out for a reservation slot or working double time in the kitchen, make your life easier by ordering from Skip.
You can choose delivery (and track your food) if you're too busy setting up the fire pit, or order for pick-up if you want to stretch your legs.
With the app, you'll be able to choose from tons of restaurant partners around you and even get exclusive deals all summer from places like Tim Hortons.
You'll even get rewards the more often you order, so it's time to call up your closest buds and pick out some yummy meals from these Montreal restaurants.
Lloydie's St-Henri
Price: 💸
Address: 4601, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Order: Craving Caribbean food? You can fill up on individual plates of hearty meats like jerk chicken and oxtail paired with rice, plantain and coconut coleslaw or grab a family pack to share.
Don't forget to pick up a few patties and tropical sodas, too.
Pizzeria Gema
Price: 💸💸
Address: 6827, rue Saint-Dominique, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Order: There's nothing better than sharing some pizzas with your best mates (feel free to pair the meal with some vino or beer while you’re at it).
At Pizzeria Gema, you can find everything from classic Margherita-style 'zas to more mindblowing flavour combos with toppings like pistachio pesto or marinated artichokes.
Sham
Price: 💸💸
Address: 152, av. Mozart E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Order: If you have any vegetarians or vegans in your group, Sham is a fantastic option that everyone can enjoy.
They serve plant-based Middle Eastern dishes like fresh tabbouleh, shawarma, falafel, and some Asian-style vegan chicken options.
Make sure you load up on the sauces — and pick up some baklava for dessert.
Poutineville
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1365, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Order: Poutine is such a staple in every Canadian household, and you can completely customize yours with all the different sauce and topping options from Poutineville.
Translation: every craving is pretty much guaranteed to be satisfied.
Order some appetizers like chicken wings, subs, burgers and hot dogs to lay out a big spread that everyone can pick and choose from.
Le Petit Coin Dumpling
Price: 💸
Address: 1201, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Order: These fresh and authentic dumplings will be a total hit at your next gathering. The combinations are endless with fillings like pork, seafood, lamb chives and more.
Serve them as appies to pick at while you mingle, or as a main. Add the chef's special chilli sauce for some kickin' dippin' and lay out a spread that’ll score you some serious host-with-the-most points.
ChuChai
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4088, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Order: Sometimes, the only thing that hits the spot is some fragrant Thai food. The menu at ChuChai is sure to freshen up your every summer gathering. Kick back in the yard, bask in the sun and maybe even crack open some beers while you’re at it.
Bonus: this restaurant's dishes are vegan and vegetarian-friendly, making its fare fit for all kinds of appetites.
Pizzeria Napoletana
Price: 💸💸
Address: 189, rue Dante, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Order: For all your Italian-food hankerings, a few plates of pasta (and a pizza or two) from Pizzeria Napoletana will do the trick.
Their antipasti selection makes for perfect finger food while you catch up with your besties.
Your social metre can stay full when you aren't stressing about grocery shopping, finding the perfect recipe or making a huge mess in your kitchen.
With Skip, the hardest thing about your summer bash will be sending out invites — and deciding between delicious pizza or mouth-watering dumplings.
They have so many restaurant partners in Montreal that you're sure to find something to please everybody and fill up every belly in attendance.
And don't forget that you can get deals and rewards the more you order, so the get-togethers can keep going all season long.
To see a full list of Skip partners near you, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.