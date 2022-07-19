A 17-Year-Old Was Shot In Montreal Monday Night
He was hit in the upper and lower body.
A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body Monday night. Officials say they do not fear for his life.
Police found the boy after responding to a 12:15 a.m. Tuesday 911 call about an injured individual on avenue Matt near rue Pascal in the borough of Montréal-Nord.
According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the 17-year-old was on the street when shots were fired in his direction from a vehicle. Chèvrefils said the incident was tied to a conflict, the circumstances of which are unknown to police.
Investigators, crime scene technicians and a K-9 unit later descended on the scene, finding shell casings on the ground and gunshots in a parked vehicle, the spokesperson continued. Officers also began meeting with witnesses.
There were no arrests as of 2 a.m. Tuesday.
