A 21-Year-Old Was Left 'Seriously Injured' After Getting Shot In Montreal

A Montreal police officer and vehicle, pictured in 2019.

A 21-year-old man is expected to live after he was found with a gunshot wound in Montreal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m., when Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said authorities received several 911 calls concerning a man who was shot on rue Sainte-Catherine near the intersection with boulevard Pie-IX.

Officers arrived to find the man with what Dubuc described as a serious upper-body injury. He was brought to the hospital.

The spokesperson said preliminary information suggests the shooting was the culmination of a conflict between several individuals.

Police had not identified a suspect as of early Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

