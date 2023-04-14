A 21-Year-Old Was Left 'Seriously Injured' After Getting Shot In Montreal
He's now in stable condition.
A 21-year-old man is expected to live after he was found with a gunshot wound in Montreal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m., when Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said authorities received several 911 calls concerning a man who was shot on rue Sainte-Catherine near the intersection with boulevard Pie-IX.
Officers arrived to find the man with what Dubuc described as a serious upper-body injury. He was brought to the hospital.
The spokesperson said preliminary information suggests the shooting was the culmination of a conflict between several individuals.
Police had not identified a suspect as of early Thursday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
