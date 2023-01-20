A 22-Year-Old Man Was Stabbed In A Montreal Apartment Thursday Night
A 24-year-old was arrested.
A 24-year-old man is in custody after a 22-year-old man was stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's Verdun borough Thursday night.
The incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. Friday, when police were called to the residence on rue Evelyn near rue Caisse. SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said officers arrived to find the 22-year-old with an upper-body injury. He was brought to the hospital but medical teams, Dubuc continued, have confirmed there's no danger to his life.
Officers also arrested a 24-year-old at the scene. Police allege that the stabbing occurred following a conflict between two individuals.
The 24-year-old was brought to a detention centre where he met with investigators. Dubuc confirmed he's set to appear in court Friday.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.