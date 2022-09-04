A 34-Year-Old Man Was Shot In His Parked Car In LaSalle Last Night
The man survived and his life is not at risk, police say.
A man was shot while sitting in his parked car on Saturday night around 1:45 a.m., according to police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. The incident took place on rue Bergevin, near rue Jean-Milot in LaSalle. The 34-year-old victim sustained an injury to his upper body but was conscious when the police located him.
There is currently no danger to his life, according to Chevrefils. The victim's car was parked, and he was sitting in the driver's seat next to a 31-year-old man in the passenger seat.
A vehicle passed their car and fired before fleeing the scene, police say. Investigators were brought to the scene along with a canine unit, and an investigation is ongoing.
No arrests have been made as of the time of publication.
