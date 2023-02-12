A Bitumen Tank Caught Fire In The Early Morning, Causing Traffic Delays On Sherbrooke
Oh lovely! Worse traffic.
Staff Writer
Feb 12, 2023, 11:06 AM
At 5:25 a.m. on February 12, a bitumen tank caught fire, causing no injuries but backing up eastbound traffic on Sherbrooke street starting from avenue Marien, according to reporting from La Presse.
The fire required 20 vehicles and approximately 80 firefighters, per La Presse, but was successfully contained by 8:45 a.m.
The business whose tank caught fire was bitumen production company Bitumar in Montreal's refinery sector. No one was evacuated and no deaths or injuries were reported, per SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Police officers are directing traffic as needed near the affected areas, Brabant added.
