A Cinema In Montreal Is Bringing Studio Ghibli Back To The Big Screen For A Limited Time

It's for the 25th anniversary of 'Princess Mononoke'! 🍿

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
Animated film character San sits on a wolf (left); a sign for Cineplex cinemas.

Princess Mononoke | Courtesy of Cineplex, Tammy Leung | Dreamstime

Anime lovers can catch a beloved classic back on the big screen for a limited time in downtown Montreal. The Latin Quarter's Cineplex Odeon Cinema is showing 'Princess Mononoke' twice next week to kick off Studio Ghibli Fest 2022.

The eight-month festival is doing a limited run of the animation studio's most popular films at select theatres, starting with the fantasy epic that's celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

"We will be playing a number of Studio Ghibli titles throughout the year. Dates and specific films are not confirmed as of yet so guests should visit our website for more info and check out when tickets go on sale," said Cineplex Director of Communications Melissa Pressacco.

Written and directed by Studio Ghibli co-founder and famed storyteller Hayao Miyazaki, 'Princess Mononoke' follows young warrior Ashitaka and wolf-raised Princess San on a quest to find a cure to a deadly curse and protect a forest from people who are overconsuming its resources.

The film was a box office hit in 1997 and Japan's highest-grossing domestic film until a few years later when the same studio released 'Spirited Away' (2001).

When 'Princess Mononoke' was dubbed in English — using a script by popular fantasy writer Neil Gaiman and a star-studded voiceover cast featuring Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton — Studio Ghibli's popularity soared outside of Japan.

This week's Montreal screening of 'Princess Mononoke' will feature the voices of the original Japanese cast with English subtitles.

