Montreal's Dollar Cinema Officially Closes Its Doors For Good
It's the end of an era! 😭
Montreal's Dollar Cinema has become a major part of the city's history — first opening its doors in Côte-Saint-Luc back in 2004. Well, after 18 solid years, Dollar Cinema's final credits are now rolling.
The cinema is sadly coming to an official close on July 31, 2022, giving Montreal movie-goers one final night to enjoy the cinema's iconic $2.50 admission and $1.00 snacks.
"To all our regulars, old and new moviegoers.... it is with a heavy heart that Bernie let us know that our much loved Dollar Cinema is closing on July 31st, 2022. All pre-purchased tickets can be used till then at the Cinema and we are trying to work something out with another cinema to honour them for a defined period of time," Dollar Cinema shared on its Facebook page on June 10.
Bernie Gurberg, the cinema owner, always believed that going to the movies didn't need to be expensive, so, Bernie did something about it. Per its website, Gurberg opened Dollar Cinema in the spring of '04; offering Montrealers a chance to enjoy a cinematic experience without breaking the bank.
In 2009, Bernie took things to the next level by introducing the "intimate and cozy VIP Room," which was certainly a stellar addition to an already legendary experience.
Dollar Cinema is now selling off some of its movie memorabilia, including movie posters, freezers, couches, spotlights and lots more.
While this is certainly a sad moment, Montrealers who frequented the Dollar Cinema often enough could grab a few items to truly keep the memories going.
To Bernie Gurberg, thank you for everything and to Dollar Cinema...that's a wrap!