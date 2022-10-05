A Downtown Montreal NBA Pop-Up Will Have A Cocktail Bar & 360° Camera To Shoot Slam Dunks
Swish and sip to celebrate the post-pandemic NBA Canada Series rebound. 🏀🥃
No need to jump through hoops to celebrate the NBA Canadian Series presented by Bell in downtown Montreal. Hennessy Canada is running a three-day pop-up outside the Bell Centre from October 14 to 16 with a cocktail bar and an on-site half-court where you can take shots to win prizes. The event coincides with a preseason showdown in the arena that Friday between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.
The "Experience Box" is free for people 18 years of age and over, who can swing by to enjoy a basketball-themed, Hennessy-based drink. Visitors can also test their free throws, three-pointers, lay-ups and dunks while entering to win a slew of prizes.
The space will feature a photo wall with a 360° video camera to capture souvenir shots, so you might want to rock your favourite basketball jersey.
Those who want to check out the free experience will have to book ahead of time. You can reserve online for up to two attendees max. Half-hour slots are available starting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The pop-up will mark the first time the NBA Canada Series presented by Bell has been held since 2019 and this year's second pre-season event. The Raptors played against the Utah Jazz in Edmonton on October 2.
Hennessy x NBA Pop-Up
Price: Free but reservation is required.
When: Friday, October 14, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, October 16, 11a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Cour Rio Tinto, 1190, ave Des Canadiens-de-Montréal