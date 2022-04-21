Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal's New Basketball Team Shared A Sneak Peek Of Its Court

Have you seen the mascot?

Editorial Fellow
The Verdun Auditorium basketball arena.

The Verdun Auditorium basketball arena.

Montreal Alliance | Twitter

It's all coming together for Montreal's new basketball team. The Montreal Alliance has a new mascot, new draft picks, and now a new home arena. In a tweet on April 15, the team showed off the recently revamped Verdun Auditorium and shared how fans can win a season membership and prizes.

Budding fans of the newest addition to the Canadian Elite Basketball League can win a season membership, an autographed team jersey and an autographed ball by mainly interacting with the team's Twitter and spreading the word about Montreal's newest basketball team.

The Montreal Alliance is playing an inaugural away game on May 25 against the Hamilton Honey Badgers, starting what is sure to become an infamous Montreal-Toronto rivalry à la the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Alliance will then get to play on their home turf for two games, versus the Scarborough Shooting Stars on May 29 and the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 31.

The new team also has a new mascot, a blue wolf with a fleur de lys on its forehead named Alli-Oop.

The team announced on April 19 that they have two new draft picks. Alain Louis played four seasons at Carleton University and was the second draft pick overall. A point guard, Louis previously played for the Ottawa BlackJacks. He was named the MVP of the U SPORTS National Championship.

Marc-André Fortin was the nineteenth draft pick overall and used to play for the Université de Laval.

Training for the team begins on May 16.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...