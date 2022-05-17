Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

euphoria

A 'Euphoria' Themed Dance Party Is Coming To Montreal This Weekend

The 18+ event will have you dancing the night away without all the drama!

Associate Editor
Alexa Demie in 'Euphoria', Right: Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney in 'Euphoria'.

@euphoria | Instagram

Are you been obsessed with Euphoria like the rest of the world is? Well, now is your chance to live out your Euphoria dreams at this euphoric dance party.

While the show focuses on the reality and experiences of teens, you can totally dance the night away without all the jaw-dropping drama.

The Euphoria-themed party is being thrown by Super Taste and will take place at Bar Le Ritz on Friday, May 20 from 11 p.m. until the bar closes at 3 a.m.

You'll be able to show off your outfits inspired by the series and shimmy the night away to Euphoria's iconic soundtrack.

Super Taste will also be featuring visuals and tunes from the show, all while throwing in some 90's hip hop bangers and loads of tracks by Drake, Beyonce, Lizzo, DMX, Billie Eilish, The Pussycat Dolls, 2Pac, Doja Cat, and Noah Cyrus, to name a few.

The event is expected to be quite the night, with entrancing lighting, lots of glitter and many throwbacks that will take you right back to your high school days (the good parts of it at least).

Tickets for the event are currently on sale for $13 per person, which excludes fees and taxes. Super Taste stated that they will not be offering refunds unless the event is moved or cancelled.

So, grab your best outfit, do your makeup like you've never done before, and get your inner Rue, Maddy or Nate out and ready for a night that you are certainly bound to remember.

Euphoria-themed Party

Price: $13 + fees & taxes

When: May 20, 2022 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Address: 179. rue Jean-Talon O., Montréal, QC

Buy tickets

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

