Montreal Is Testing All-Night Nightlife — Starting With A 29-Hour Party This Week
Nonstop party zones could become a permanent fixture in the city!
Montreal parties could be bigger and last longer than ever legally if the upcoming NONSTOP 24/24, and other all-night events this summer, proves a success. Just days before the city-sanctioned 29-hour mega party, Mayor Valerie Plante announced a roadmap to regenerate Montreal's nightlife. The plan features a pilot project that would extend the opening hours of some bars this summer to test the effect of letting them operate continuously in designated zones. The city is also investing in noise reduction for late-night venues to reduce any negative impact on residents.
"There are people who want to sleep and there are those who want to party," said Mayor Valerie Plante in a statement.
"Parties are part of Montreal's DNA... [and] nightlife is an important economic driver for the metropolis."
A new study released on Monday by the team behind NONSTOP 24/24 and the Sommet de la nuit conference on nocturnal culture found that late-night arts and culture events generate $2.26 billion in revenue for the city and support more than 33,000 jobs. The report shows that 22 percent of tourists visit Montreal for its nightlife activities. That means bumping nighttime tourism in the city up to 33 percent could inject an additional $676 million into the local economy.
“The city's action plan provides a clear timetable that should lead to the adoption of a nightlife policy next summer, redefining the operational framework for nightlife activities," said general manager of MTL 24/24 Mathieu Grondin.
Montreal will now invest $2.1 million into nightlife studies, support for businesses, event promotion, policy creation, and testing pilot projects.
Starting this summer, through 2024, around $1.4 million will be allocated to select venues with 400 seats or less that would like to improve soundproofing. The goal is to reduce noise generated by night-time event, so they can stay open later and test out innovative all-night activities.
"Montréal is full of untapped nighttime tourism potential," said President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal Yves Lalumière.
"The implementation of adequate governance, regulation, and consultation will allow the adjustments necessary for an effective balance between quality of life for Montrealers and building night-time tourism."
Consultation is a major component of the city's plan with ongoing engagment with business owners.
Even Sommet de la nuit will open on Wednesday with a free open mic consultation on Montreal's nightlife. The event will bring together local stakeholders to exchange ideas on how to boost the city's nighttime economy, respond to residential noise complaints, and improve Montreal's international profile as a nightlife destination. Registration is required ahead of time.
The conference closes with a 29-hour dancy party at the Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT) from May 21 to 23. NONSTOP 24/24 is the first of a seris of all-night nightlife events approved by the city to gather data about allowing venues to operate past 3 a.m. The city granted an exceptional continuous liquor license so that alcohol can be served at the party from 10 p.m. on Saturday until 3 a.m. on Monday. The evnet will showcase local and international artists uninterrupted for more than 24 hours.
Tickets for NON STOP 24/24 are $60 (+ service charge ) for the 24/24 Passport or $40 (+ service charge) for one of the two evenings. To access the two days of Sommet de la nuit conference, tickets are available for $75 (+ taxes and service charges).