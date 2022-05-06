This Montreal Restaurant Has A ‘Cocktail Tree’ & Now I Can’t Have Drinks Any Other Way Again
When it comes to Montreal restaurants, you can always count on some element of surprise to enhance your culinary experience, and that's exactly what Griffintown eatery SHAY did with their newest cocktail tree.
Oh yes, you read that right. A cocktail TREE. I tried this libation creation sensation and let me tell you, it may just be my new favourite way to order a drink.
The cocktail tree was crafted by SHAY's in-house bar chef, Mauricio, and three different groupings include a collection of the Middle Eastern restaurants signature drinks, including the Beirut Sunset, the Drunken Sultan and, my personal favourite, the Gin Botanist, which is the perfect cocktail if it's your spirit of choice.
But this isn't a simple put drinks on a stand and bring it to the table. When you order a cocktail tree, you're ordering an absolute spectacle.
Mauricio and his team present it to the table and expertly finish off the drinks with garnishes, toppings and a little bit of fire. You can imagine we weren't the only ones taking photos and videos. Everyone wanted in on the action!
I was with two friends and it was a fabulous way for us all to try different drinks, especially some that we may not have ordered otherwise...but anyone who knows me knows that any chance I get to end my night with an espresso martini I'll always take! Or should I say, the Good Morning Ali Baba.
In fact, owner Olivier Berkani told me that whenever he sees a group, he always recommends they try it and to no surprise they always absolutely love it.
It's perfect for a group looking for something fun to do for a 5 à 7 or trying to add a little extra flair to dinner with friends. You can absolutely bet I'll be heading back to SHAY for a cocktail tree soon and you definitely should, too.
SHAY's Cocktail Tree
Price: Starting at $40
Address: 1414, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just when you thought getting drinks couldn't get any better, it did!