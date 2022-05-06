Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal restaurants

This Montreal Restaurant Has A ‘Cocktail Tree’ & Now I Can’t Have Drinks Any Other Way Again

Talk about the ultimate cocktail experience! 🍸

Contributing Writer
Cocktail tree from SHAY restaurant in Montreal, Right: Woman at SHAY restaurant in Montreal.

Cocktail tree from SHAY restaurant in Montreal, Right: Woman at SHAY restaurant in Montreal.

Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog

When it comes to Montreal restaurants, you can always count on some element of surprise to enhance your culinary experience, and that's exactly what Griffintown eatery SHAY did with their newest cocktail tree.

Oh yes, you read that right. A cocktail TREE. I tried this libation creation sensation and let me tell you, it may just be my new favourite way to order a drink.

The cocktail tree was crafted by SHAY's in-house bar chef, Mauricio, and three different groupings include a collection of the Middle Eastern restaurants signature drinks, including the Beirut Sunset, the Drunken Sultan and, my personal favourite, the Gin Botanist, which is the perfect cocktail if it's your spirit of choice.

But this isn't a simple put drinks on a stand and bring it to the table. When you order a cocktail tree, you're ordering an absolute spectacle.

Mauricio and his team present it to the table and expertly finish off the drinks with garnishes, toppings and a little bit of fire. You can imagine we weren't the only ones taking photos and videos. Everyone wanted in on the action!

I was with two friends and it was a fabulous way for us all to try different drinks, especially some that we may not have ordered otherwise...but anyone who knows me knows that any chance I get to end my night with an espresso martini I'll always take! Or should I say, the Good Morning Ali Baba.

In fact, owner Olivier Berkani told me that whenever he sees a group, he always recommends they try it and to no surprise they always absolutely love it.

Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog

It's perfect for a group looking for something fun to do for a 5 à 7 or trying to add a little extra flair to dinner with friends. You can absolutely bet I'll be heading back to SHAY for a cocktail tree soon and you definitely should, too.

SHAY's Cocktail Tree

Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog

Price: Starting at $40

Address: 1414, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Just when you thought getting drinks couldn't get any better, it did!

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...