9 New Montreal Bars That Opened In 2021 To Add To Your Bucket List
Cool new spots to discover with your best friends!
2021 may have been a difficult year for many establishments, but that didn't stop some new Montreal bars from making their way into the city.
If you've been on the hunt for new spots to check out with your best friends, here are a few to consider for your next 5 à 7.
212 Montreal
Address: 212, rue Notre Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Whether it's for brunch, dinner, or just for drinks, this new supper club in the Old Port is an ideal place to hang with your homies on Thursday to Sunday nights.
Projet Pilote
Address: 980, rue Rachael E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This tiny bar on rue Rachel is just about as cute as it gets. No reservations necessary, just walk on in!
Name's On The Way
Address: 500, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You may remember this spot as Gypsy, but in 2021, it was renovated and turned into Name's On The way — a chic new place in the city with cool cocktails and local DJs playing at night.
Mëllon Brasserie
Address: 7141, rue Saint-André, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of beer looking for a new brewerie to try in the city, Mëllon Brasserie is a must-try.
Café Coquetel
Address: 426, rue Faillon E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This cute little café in Villeray offers about a dozen different cocktails for you and your favourite person to taste test together.
Bar à flot
Address: 4857, ave. du Parc, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Anyone who loves trying new wines will absolutely adore Bar à flot.
Chez Ernest
Address: 6596, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Calling all blues lovers, this one's for you. If you're into live music and good drinks, Chez Ernest could easily become your new go-to spot.
Brouillon
Address: 6580-A, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Tasty tapas and a massive wine selection — how could one go wrong at this lavish new wine bar?
SUWU
Address: 3581, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: SUWU may not technically be "new" in Montreal, but after closing for renovations and reopening during 2021, it looks like a brand new spot. But no need to fear, the same great vibes have been preserved.
