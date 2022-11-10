A Giant Vintage Home Decor & Craft Market Is Happening In Montreal This Weekend
Home decor, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, flowers, clothing, and more 🛍️
You might be getting the blues as fall starts winding down, so why not spoil yourself a little? If you'd like to indulge in a comforting vintage and self-care shopping spree, the free-to-attend Turquoise's Treasures mega pop-up is back on November 12 and 13 featuring about 50 vendors per day.
From retro home decor and furniture to jewelry, beauty products, plants and warm clothing, the participating local businesses promise plenty of options for potential holiday presents. Not every vendor will participate on each day, so if you like what you see, you might want to plan multiple trips.
Turquoise's Treasures mega pop-upCourtesy of Élise Gravel
If you've never heard of Turquoise's Treasures before, you can see the gorgeous finds and endless home ideas on the boutique's website or Instagram page.
Local entrepreneur Élise Gravel started her pop-up journey in November 2020, gathering about five vendors in small empty bars with the help of another vintage lover Angie. Today, she runs Turquoise's Treasures solo and her brand is well-established in Montreal's vintage scene.
If you cannot make it to the pop-up this weekend, no need to worry, as this huge pop-up is a monthly event. The next ones are planned for December 10 and 11, and January 28 and 29.
Turquoise's Treasures Mega Vintage & Self-Care Pop-Up (November Edition)
When: November 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Saint-Jean-Berchmans Church, 5945, rue Cartier, Montreal, QC