Montreal's New Royalmount Mall Just Announced Its First Stores & Some Are A First For Quebec
Here's what's coming to Montreal's mega mall.🛍️
Exciting news for local shopaholics. Starting in spring 2024, you'll find some renowned luxury stores never before seen in la belle province. Developers unveiled the first lessees Montreal's mega-mall Royalmount project Wednesday, including a series of fancy retailers.
Louis Vuitton and Gucci will make their dedicated brick-and-mortar debut in the Quebec shopping scene. They share stores with other brands elsewhere, but these will be their first stand-alone locations in the province, according to Royalmount.* The mall will also feature the province's first stand-alone RH homeware store.
The giant shopping mall, which will have more than 170 stores and restaurants, will further include ready-to-wear collections from Sandro and Maje.
Jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. will join the project with its largest store in the province.
In addition to (or, perhaps, despite) this unprecedented offering, developers vow online to promote sustainability and eco-responsibility, including a promise of carbon neutrality.
The $7 billion so-called "urban oasis" will have condos, offices, entertainment venues, a water park, aquarium, spa services, an outdoor piazza, a three-kilometre linear park, and 450,000 trees and plants.
"We're pleased that these renowned luxury brands have committed to opening retail locations at Royalmount, reflecting our view that this world-class project will redefine urban mixed-use development in Canada," Mathieu Le Bozec, Managing Partner of Royalmount co-owner L Catterton Real Estate, said in a press release.
*Editor's note: an earlier version of this article stated that the Royalmount will have Quebec's first Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores. They will be the brands' first stand-alone locations in Quebec.