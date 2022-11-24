A Japanese Holiday Market Is Coming To Downtown Montreal With Handmade Gifts & Street Food
Origami earrings, matcha desserts, ready-to-eat ramen, and more!
You could probably go to a different European-themed Christmas market in and around Montreal every day until Christmas (and you should). But for those looking to diversify their shopping experience, a two-day Japanese Holiday Market opens on December 2 with a full roster of handmade goods and scrumptious goodies.
Over a dozen vendors will sell Nippon gifts and street food — from origami earrings and sushi plate sets to matcha-based desserts and ready-to-eat ramen — at the Centre Communautaire de Loisirs Sainte-Catherine d’Alexandrie in the Village. Each day will have a different selection of items with some overlap.
The market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Friday with kimono stylists, artisanal jewelry and bowls for noodles.
St-Lo resto Nakamichi will also have its famed frozen ramen for sale, which you can pair with a matcha-flavoured dessert from Pâtisserie Bervig. You can also pick up imagawayaki, a popular street snack in Japan, that's crispy on the outside and filled with sweet red bean paste.
On Saturday, you can grab some of your favourite Japanese snacks from True World Foods or get a new house plant, among many other gifting options.
Most vendors will only accept cash, so be sure to come prepared. You should also plan to bring your own bags to carry home all your beautiful purchases.
Here's the full line-up for the two-day market (with one-day vendors highlighted):
December 2
- Kimono Yuki
- Tokusen Store
- Boutique Meico
- Nakamichi Ramen
- San O
- Atelier Tsubaki
- Suamiao
- Atelier Gigi
- Kyoto Fleurs
- BioLoupe: N. UETANI
- Lunch à Porter
- Pâtisserie Bervig
- True World Foods
- Pâtisserie Japonaise Koto An
- Entreprise Sakao Japanese Tea
December 3
- Kimono Yuki
- Tokusen Store
- Boutique Meico
- Koji Soupe
- Atelier Tsubaki
- Suamiao
- Restaurant Okeya Kyujiro
- Miyusaka
- Kyoto Fleurs
- Lunch à Porter
- Pâtisserie Bervig
- True World Foods
- Pâtisserie Japonaise Koto An
- Entreprise Sakao Japanese Tea
Montreal's Japanese Holiday Market
When: December 2, from 5 to 8 p.m., and December 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Communautaire de Loisirs Sainte-Catherine d’Alexandrie, 1700 Atataken