A 'Canada's Drag Race' Premiere Party Is Happening In Montreal & Tickets Are On Sale Now
Catch the premiere alongside Denim and Sisi Superstar.
Canada's Drag Race returns next week for its fourth season and not one, but two Montreal queens will be gracing our television screens. In celebration of the upcoming season, Montreal's very own Denim and Sisi Superstar are hosting a premiere party at Le National on November 16 and tickets are on sale now.
Drag Race fans will be able to watch the premiere episode alongside Denim and Sisi Superstar, who will then open up the night to a Q&A following the viewing. But that's not all that's expected. Instead of your typical bar viewing party experience, Denim and Sisi are switching things up with a full-on cabaret after the episode screening.
The night will feature loads of other local drag talents, including a performance from Canada's Drag Race season 1 star, Kiara. Guests can also expect live singing by Awful and a number from both Denim and Sisi Superstar. As if the premiere, a Q&A, and live performances weren't enough, the cabaret night will be followed by an hour-long DJ set by DJ Hoe Deal.
"We truly picked some of the most iconic, diverse talent from our local scene and it's going to be an incredible show," Denim told MTL Blog.
The iconic duo partnered with one of the most successful queer/club kid underground parties in Montreal, Unikorn, which Sisi Superstar co-founded. Tickets cost anywhere from $31 to $81 depending on the package. The VIP package ($81.25) includes a meet and greet with Denim and Sisi, photos and a signed print from both Canada's Drag Race S4 stars.
Although Denim couldn't dish on too much of what's to come this season, the drag superstar is beyond thrilled to be representing Montreal. "I am very proud to be representing Montreal on this platform, especially as Canada's Drag Race's first trans man," Denim told MTL Blog. "I'm so proud to represent the underground, alternative drag scene and bring some visibility to how diverse Montreal drag truly is!"
"This season is a game changer," Denim said. With guest judges including Teegan and Sarah, Rêve, Countess LuAnn and Nelly Furtado, it's safe to say this season will be one to remember.
'Canada's Drag Race S4' Premiere Party w/ Denim & Sisi Superstar
Cost: $31.25 - $81.25
When: November 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.)
Where: Le National — 1220 rue St-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
