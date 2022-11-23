A New Christmas Market 45 Mins From Montreal Is Offering European Fare & Rustic Charm
Sip a mulled beer with cinnamon and spices while you shop. 🍺
A rustic farm near Montreal, known for its award-winning cuisine, is hosting a brand new Christmas market. On December 10 and 11, about a 45-minute drive from the city, you can shop for artisanal gifts at Terre à Boire Farm while sipping mulled beer, brewed on-site for the occasion, and munching on signature skewers from nearby Bika Farm.
The farm will also be selling products made from produce in their garden, including jams, hot sauces, ketchup, herbal teas, spice mixes, and more. You can get your hands on a signed copy of the Racines cookbook by famed Bika Chef Fisun Ercan, along with branded t-shirts and aprons.
Other market vendors will be selling locally-made soaps, alpaca products and Christmas cookies:
- Ceramics by Ceramik b. and Makiko Hicher
- Garlic products by L’Agricultrice Michelle Poupart
- Honeys by Jardins DiversiBio
- Alpaca products by Alpaga Trésor des Andes
A selection of artisanal beers by Terre à Boire will be available to drink during the market and purchase as gifts.
If you arrive at the market in the early afternoon you might be able to enjoy a breathtaking sunset over the fields, along with your full tummy.
Bika Christmas Market
When: December 10 & 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1375 Principale, Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, QC