A Lady Gaga Dance Party Is Happening In Montreal This Month
'Cause you were born this way, baby 🌈
Little monsters, there is a Lady Gaga dance party happening at Ausgang Plaza on August 19, so you can keep the festivities going after the end of Montreal's Pride Week.
The event, entitled "Born This Gay," will be in the spirit of Gaga's current concert tour. After two years of postponing, the great Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta has finally hit the road for her Chromatica Ball, with a stop at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday, August 6.
Sadly, she won't be coming to Montreal this time and she'll be heading back to the U.S after Toronto. It looks like the singer's last visit to our city was back in 2017, when she had to postpone her show because she was feeling ill and then dressed as Edward Scissorhands for Halloween.
The five-hour-long dance party at the club on rue Saint-Hubert might be the best alternative to a visit by the American superstar, herself.
Event organizers Homopop and Super Taste promise an "inclusive night" with "visuals and surprises." Drag performer Lady Boom Boom from Canada's Drag Race will also be attending the party.
Of course, you'll be able to "Just Dance" to the artist's most iconic bops as well as "cult hits" from throughout her career, such as "Marry the Night," "MANiCURE" and "Teeth."
Lady Gaga Dance Party
Cost: $15 +tax
When: Friday, August 19. Doors open at 10 p.m.
Where: Ausgang Plaza, 6524, rue Saint-Hubert