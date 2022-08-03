11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Welcome August With Open Arms
August, is that you?
Is it August already? If you're bewildered with how fast the summer is passing by, then don't fret, 'cause we're just as puzzled. But if the end of summer scaries are starting to kick in, not to worry, as Montreal is still coming in hot (as hot as the weather that is) to bring you a jam-packed weekend.
With so many must-try activities to get up to from amazing festivals including ÎleSoniq, great food and drinks all the way to unbelievable memories in the making, this weekend will be nothing short of amazing.
So, what will you get up to?
Celebrate PRIDE At This Year's Parade
When: Sunday, August 7 at 1 p.m.
Address: Boul. René-Lévesque Boulevard, between Metcalfe and Alexandre deSève
Why You Need To Go: Say it loud and say it proud! The 2022 PRIDE Parade is back and better (and louder) than ever. Thousands of 2SLGBTQIA+ will unite to celebrate love, life and the liberty to be exactly who you are.
Party It Up At ÎleSoniq
When: August 5 to 7
Address: Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The party continues at Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend at ÎleSoniq, the biggest electronic beats event of the entire year in Montreal. Located in one of the city's most stunning settings with greenery and a spectacular view of the Montreal skyline, this is what festival dreams are truly made of.
Live It Up At ItalFestMTL
When: August 5 to 21
Address: Little Italy and Villeray
Why You Need To Go: One thing in particular that brings a certain bold and vibrant flair to the city is none other than our rich Italian culture. To celebrate just that, Italfest is back for its 29th edition to bring the food, music, art and more from the Old Country for two fabulously Italian weeks.
Catch The Last Fireworks Display At L'International des Feux Loto-Québec
When: Saturday, August 6 at 10 p.m.
Address: Jacques Cartier Bridge
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says summer quite like catching this spectacular fireworks show at La Ronde and this weekend is the very last show of the season. Be sure to catch a glimpse otherwise you'll have to wait until next year to witness what the event calls the "most prestigious" pyrotechnic competition in the world.
Beat The Heat With Some Lemonade
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: When Montreal gives you heat... drink lemonade. This weekend is set to be a hot one, so cool down with everyone's favourite summer refreshment at any of the countless spots across the 514 that will definitely quench your thirst.
Check Out Marché Asiatique
When: Thursdays through Sundays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until October 2
Address: Place des Souhaits at the intersection of boulevard Saint-Laurent and René-Lévesque E
Why You Need To Go: Discover some of the delicious offerings Asian chefs and vendors have to offer at this year's Marché Asiatique where delish dishes are mostly under $10 and served with a side of festive vibes.
Watch A Black & White Movie On The Canal
Price: Free
When: Sunday, August 7 at 8:30 p.m.
Address: Square Saint-Patrick, between the Lachine Canal and rue Wellington and Saint-Patrick
Why You Need To Go: Film Noir Au Canal will host a free screening of Robert Aldrich's 1955 film Kiss Me Deadly on the iconic Lachine Canal. The mood will be set at 7 p.m. when guests can enjoy the musical stylings of Bertrand Margelidon.
Hang Out At The Village au Pied-du-Courant
When: After 4 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday until September 18
Adress : 2100, rue Notre-Dame E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: The Village au Pied-du-Courant is exactly what you picture when you think of Montreal summer vibes: Good food, good music and even better company. Perfectly situated on the water, allow the summer vibes to help you float away.
See A Show At Parc La Fontaine's Newly Re-Opened Outdoor Theatre
\u201c\ud83c\udfad\ud83c\udf33 \ud83c\udfad\ud83c\udf33 Grande nouvelle : le mythique Th\u00e9\u00e2tre de Verdure situ\u00e9 au parc La Fontaine rouvre cet \u00e9t\u00e9! Assistez \u00e0 des spectacles gratuits de danse, musique, cirque et soir\u00e9es cin\u00e9ma \u00e0 ciel ouvert tout l'\u00e9t\u00e9. D\u00e9couvrez la programmation!\u201d— Ville de Montr\u00e9al (@Ville de Montr\u00e9al) 1654517700
When: August 3, 12, 19, 24 and 25
Address: Parc La Fontaine, on a small island in the pond at the park's centre
Why You Need To Go: Everyone's favourite summer hangout park has had one particular section under renovations for some time now, but once you see the new open theatre, you'll realize it was worth the wait. Théâtre de Verdure is officially launching its first program since 2014 with more than 30 free shows this summer.
Pop By Montreal's Anime Convention
When: August 5 to 7
Address: Palais de Congres, 1001, Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Back after two years, Montreal's 2022 Otakuthon event is back to breathe new life into the city's convention center that celebrates Japanese culture. Whether you're a Japanese culture aficionado or just interested in learning about different groups of people from around the world, this event is for you.
See This Show From Cirque du Soleil Before It's Gone
When: Until August 14
Address: Chapiteau du Cirque du Soleil, Quai Jacques-Cartier, Montreal, Q
Why You Need To Go: Of all of the great things that have come out of Montreal, Cirque du Soleil is definitely up there. The big top tent is back after two years with Kooza, a show so amazing you need to see it to believe it. But it's only on for two more weekends, so be sure to get in on the action before it's gone.