Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Montreal Pride

Montreal's Iconic Pride Festival And Parade Are Back

Participants will be "together for all" at the Olympic Park, Downtown and in the Village.

Staff Writer
People hold signs at a Montreal Pride Parade. Right: Pride participants wave rainbow flags.

People hold signs at a Montreal Pride Parade. Right: Pride participants wave rainbow flags.

Meunierd | Dreamstime, Marx Bruxelle | Dreamstime

After an endless pandemic, Festival Fierté Montréal will finally be back in full swing from August 1 to 7, with its activist spirit stronger than ever. The Pride parade and other events are returning, and organizers have also issued a precise set of demands centred around equality for all.

During a press conference on July 26, festival officials listed ten specific goals for 2022, including "adequate funding and spaces" for 2SLGBTQIA+ community institutions, "the public recognition of systemic racism" and a dedication to the fight against discrimination.

With regards to health care, Montreal's 2022 Pride festival seeks "free gender affirming surgery and care," "a ban on surgeries without consent" on intersex people and HIV/AIDS care free of charge.

Fierté is also advocating for "funding for education on positive sexuality," and for 2SLGBTQIA+ seniors, new measures to fight isolation and increase wellness. The event is calling for "the decriminalization of HIV non-disclosure, of drug use and sex work."

Presented by Air Canada, the Pride parade will begin on August 7 at 1 p.m. As last year's health context did not allow for a traditional parade — with floats, dancers, and all the usual festivities — 2022 is the perfect occasion to wear rainbow colours & celebrate Pride in all its exuberance.

"It is an invitation to everyone to join us on René-Lévesque Boulevard, between Metcalfe and Alexandre-DeSève Streets, to celebrate," Fierté wrote in a press release.

Two dedicated zones for people with reduced mobility will be available. Only eco-friendly vehicles were permitted to register for the parade this year.

In addition to the parade, this year's programming is so full, you'll be spoiled for choice!

As an overture to Pride, you can watch Rapture, a contemporary dance show by Dave St-Pierre and other artists, for less than $50 from July 27 to August 6 at Le Monastère. The performance addresses hostility towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities as well as people living with HIV/AIDS.

According to Simon Gamache, Executive Director of the Festival Fierté Montréal, close to 200 organizations will take part in the Community Days in the Village on August 5 and 6. It will be a great opportunity to discover community groups, businesses, sports and socio-cultural clubs active in the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

During the week, nine free large-scale shows will be presented on the Esplanade of the Olympic Park. You can expect tons of colours and glitter, with performers including drag superstars from RuPaul's Drag Race, local drag artists, many DJs, Coeur de Pirate, Corneille, high heel dancers and more.

Quebec Premier François Legault commented on the upcoming event: "I am very pleased to see that the event has grown into a key summer gathering in Montreal, and that millions of people are joining the festivities every year."

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...