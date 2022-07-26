Montreal's Iconic Pride Festival And Parade Are Back
Participants will be "together for all" at the Olympic Park, Downtown and in the Village.
After an endless pandemic, Festival Fierté Montréal will finally be back in full swing from August 1 to 7, with its activist spirit stronger than ever. The Pride parade and other events are returning, and organizers have also issued a precise set of demands centred around equality for all.
During a press conference on July 26, festival officials listed ten specific goals for 2022, including "adequate funding and spaces" for 2SLGBTQIA+ community institutions, "the public recognition of systemic racism" and a dedication to the fight against discrimination.
With regards to health care, Montreal's 2022 Pride festival seeks "free gender affirming surgery and care," "a ban on surgeries without consent" on intersex people and HIV/AIDS care free of charge.
Fierté is also advocating for "funding for education on positive sexuality," and for 2SLGBTQIA+ seniors, new measures to fight isolation and increase wellness. The event is calling for "the decriminalization of HIV non-disclosure, of drug use and sex work."
Presented by Air Canada, the Pride parade will begin on August 7 at 1 p.m. As last year's health context did not allow for a traditional parade — with floats, dancers, and all the usual festivities — 2022 is the perfect occasion to wear rainbow colours & celebrate Pride in all its exuberance.
"It is an invitation to everyone to join us on René-Lévesque Boulevard, between Metcalfe and Alexandre-DeSève Streets, to celebrate," Fierté wrote in a press release.
Two dedicated zones for people with reduced mobility will be available. Only eco-friendly vehicles were permitted to register for the parade this year.
In addition to the parade, this year's programming is so full, you'll be spoiled for choice!
As an overture to Pride, you can watch Rapture, a contemporary dance show by Dave St-Pierre and other artists, for less than $50 from July 27 to August 6 at Le Monastère. The performance addresses hostility towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities as well as people living with HIV/AIDS.
According to Simon Gamache, Executive Director of the Festival Fierté Montréal, close to 200 organizations will take part in the Community Days in the Village on August 5 and 6. It will be a great opportunity to discover community groups, businesses, sports and socio-cultural clubs active in the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.
During the week, nine free large-scale shows will be presented on the Esplanade of the Olympic Park. You can expect tons of colours and glitter, with performers including drag superstars from RuPaul's Drag Race, local drag artists, many DJs, Coeur de Pirate, Corneille, high heel dancers and more.
Quebec Premier François Legault commented on the upcoming event: "I am very pleased to see that the event has grown into a key summer gathering in Montreal, and that millions of people are joining the festivities every year."