Your Go-To Guide To Montreal Pride & Other Queer Dance Parties This August
19 essential events to check out!
Pride is back, baby! Montreal's August pride week is reinvigorating the queer dance and drag scenes across the island, ringing in dance parties and shows all the way through August. But there are a lot of cool events out there — how can the harried partygoer possibly keep track of it all?
Through an organized list of all the best pride week parties gracing the streets this month, that's how! Scroll down for all the fast facts you need to make this month the best it can be.
Cherry Drip
When: August 3, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Bar le Ritz PDB
Cost: $25 at the door, QTBIPOC pay what you can
Why You Should Go: Queer and lesbian events organizers at ElleLui have teamed up with BLUSH and Sweet Like Honey to bring sapphics across the city together in a night of partying during Montreal's pride week. DJs will include KidCrayola and La Nina Kiwi and performers like drag star Miami Minx. It's sure to be one to remember.
SuXession
When: August 4, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Esplanade of the Olympic Park
Cost: Free
Why You Should Go: This event features three Montreal-based performers, including 2020 Polaris winner Backxwash, known for her blend of horrorcore and industrial sounds. Also performing is Anachnid, winner of the Indigenous Artist of the Year Award in 2021, and singer-songwriter Claudia Bouvette.
Drag Superstars
When: August 4, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: TD stage on the Esplanade of the Olympic Park
Cost: Free
Why You Should Go: Drag Superstars features a lineup of 18 beloved drag queens, curated by performer Rita Baga. This is the largest free drag show in Canada, so don't miss out!
Queen & Queer Dance Party: Pride Edition
DJ Sam stands with Maryline. Right, a crowd dances at a Queen & Queer party.
Courtesy of Queen & Queer
When: August 5, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Timis, 900 Rue Ontario E.
Cost: $15
Why You Should Go: This dance party aimed at queer women and their friends is the fifth installment in the Queen & Queer party series. It will feature co-host DJ Sam and guest DJ Blackgold, plying AfroHouse, Latin House, Tribal House, Disco House... Go for the house music, stay for the belly dancer and roller dancer who will be performing! Get your tickets early, as they often sell out.
Xcellence
When: August 5, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Esplanade of the Olympic Park
Cost: Free
Why You Should Go: This Fierté Montreal show highlights "racialized queer and/or trans" people, featuring your second chance this week to see DJ KidCrayola do her thing. Also performing are longtime Montrealer Tonton Saucier, and home-cook-slash-DJ Mollygum.
DISCOÑO presenta Pride
When: August 5, 10 p.m.
Where: La Sala Rossa, 4848, boulevard St-Laurent
Cost: $20-25 online, $30 at the door
Why You Should Go: This queer dance party is especially for Latinx QTBIPOC and respectful allies, bringing together Latinx talent including Mexico's DJ Milf and Cakes Da Killa from NYC. Expect a "safe and liberating space" with excellent music to boot.
ImmiX
When: August 5, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Esplanade of the Olympic Park
Cost: Free
Why You Should Go: This pride event features a diverse range of artists from many backgrounds, both musically and personally! A true blend of styles, languages and rhythms, this event features Strange Froots and Coeur de Pirate alongside Juno award-winner Dominique Fils-Aimé.
MPU Loud and Proud
When: August 5, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Le Belmont, 4483, boulevard St-Laurent
Cost: $20 before 10 p.m., $25 after 10 p.m. Tickets available at the door only.
Why You Should Go: Featuring drag queens from multiple seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race and the beloved Barbada de Barbades from Call Me Mother season one, this show promises to be a celebration of both drag and the queer community in Montreal!
FeminiX
When: August 6, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Esplanade of the Olympic Park, Casino de Montréal stage
Cost: Free
Why You Should Go: This women-only performance series will run the gamut from indie to pop to disco to rap, according to the organizers. Featuring talents like Ariane Moffat, Laura Niquay and DJ Kris Tin, this "wonderful musical cocktail" is sure to entertain.
LipstiX
When: August 6, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Club Soda, 1225, boulevard St-Laurent
Cost: Tickets TBA
Why You Should Go: This is the official FeminiX afterparty! This dance party features only women performers, hosted by event producer Carolina Montrose.
MajestiX
When: August 6, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Esplanade of the Olympic Park, TD stage
Cost: Free
Why You Should Go: This drag extravaganza brings together "drag royalty," including co-hosts RV Métal and Rock Bière, alongside genderqueer icon La Freak du Show and, once again, Barbada De Barbades. This show promises variety, fabulousity, and drag performances to die for.
Coconut Cream
When: August 6, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Bar Barbossa, 3956, boulevard St-Laurent
Cost: $20 at the door (limited door tickets, sold out online!)
Why You Should Go: A collab between ElleLui and Sweet Like Honey, this sapphic-centric pride week bash will highlight Reggaeton and Afrokreyol beats among other hot genres. DJs Nalee and Pituca Putica will control the music, with a burlesque performance by Afrodite during the night.
PAPA Party - Pride Edition
When: August 6, 9:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: MTELUS, 59, rue Ste-Catherine E.
Cost: $76.50
Why you should go: This installment in the MTL Love Festival highlights gay masculinity in all its wonderful forms. Although a little pricier, this daddylicious event features several iconic artists, including Beth Sacks.
Saturgays: Leo Bash X Pride
When: August 6, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Champs Bar, 3956, boulevard St-Laurent
Cost: Free
Why You Should Go: Saturgays are an iconic queer MTL staple, hosted by Kayleigh Choiniere and Mint Simon -- come dressed in your finest this Leo season and get ready to have some tea and dance it out in the last Saturgays edition until the fall!
Mundo Disko
When: August 7, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Esplanade of the Olympic park, Casino de Montréal stage
Cost: Free
Why You Should Go: This night of dancing is dedicated to the memory of Montreal's Robert Ouimet, a hugely influential DJ in Quebec's music history. DJ Michel Simard, DJ B'Ugo and Lost Heroes will be performing, alongside special guests yet to be announced.
Revival - The Finale
When: August 7, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: MTELUS, 59, rue Ste-Catherine E.
Cost: $76.50
Why You Should Go: This event brings two DJs, one from Berlin and one from Brazil, to put a high-energy end to the pride week festivities. Revival will also welcome Toronto drag queen Sofonda Cox in a special performance.
Blush’s Third Anniversary: Diva Edition
When: August 13, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Ausgang Plaza, 6524, rue St-Hubert
Cost: Online presale $15, $20 at the door, Indigenous folks come free
Why You Should Go: This anniversary edition of the beloved Blush party features performances from local fav Rosie Bourgeoisie as well as DJ sets from KidCrayola and 3ROSAS, among others. With go-go dancers and burlesque to enjoy, this night is sure to be entertaining!
Barbie
When: August 18, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Bar Le Ritz PDB, 179, rue Jean-Talon O.
Cost: $12 online presale, $15 at the door
Why You Should Go: Expect eclectic DJ mixes of hyperpop, hip-hop, RnB, and even more from DJ Reign and newbie DJ nickwav, along with burlesque and go-go from Charli Deville and Butterscotch Blondie, the resident Barbie and Ken!
ManSpread - Pride Edition
When: August 20, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Bar le Cocktail, 1669, rue Ste-Catherine E.
Cost: $25
Why You Should Go: This "all-king and thing" drag show features local legend Charli Deville alongside Toronto's Kreme Inakuchi, Quebec king Flex Ryder, and even more squeezed into the same two-hour event. ManSpread has sold out for three years straight, so get your tickets early!