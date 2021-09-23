News
A Look At What Fall Weather In Montreal Is Expected To Be Like This Year
Cozy season has officially begun.
5m
Autumn has officially begun and that means it's time to starting eating and drinking pumpkin everything. And in case you're trying to figure out if it's time to take out all your wool sweaters yet, here's a look at what fall weather in Montreal is excepted to be like this year.
According to the old reliable Farmer's Almanac, the final week of September will start the cozy season off with some sunny but cold weather.
In October, we can expect average temperatures of 6 C and quite a bit of precipitation throughout the month.
The next few weeks are shaping up to be "cooler and rainier than normal."
So, it's time to take out your jackets and make sure you always keep an umbrella handy.