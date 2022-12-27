A Man & A Woman Were Found Dead In A Montreal Apartment Building Fire Escape
Police say the woman's death represents Montreal's 40th homicide of 2022.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A man and a woman, both 45 years old, were found dead in the fire escape of an apartment building in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood in the night between Monday, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27. Police say the woman was murdered and bore signs of violence.
According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, investigators have determined the man died by suicide.
Officer arrived at the scene on 25e Avenue near the intersection with rue Notre-Dame following a midnight 911 call, Chèvrefils said.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, police were still investigating the circumstances of the woman's murder, the Montreal region's 40th of 2022. The relationship between the man and woman was also unclear.
The SPVM major crimes unit and crime scene technicians were set to descend on the scene to try to piece together what happened. Officers had also gone door to door to collect information from residents.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Suicide Action Montréal helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk, or consult these additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.