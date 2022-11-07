A Man In His 30s Is In Critical Condition After Getting Stabbed In Downtown Montreal
Officials "fear for his life."
A man who police say is in his 30s is in the hospital with a life-threatening injury after he was stabbed in downtown Montreal Sunday night.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m., when authorities received a 911 call about a stabbing near the intersection of rues Clark and de la Gauchetière.
Officers arrived to find the victim with "at least" one stab wound to the upper body and had him "rushed" to the hospital, SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said. He was still in critical condition as of 1 a.m.
Witnesses are said to have told police that the stabbing occurred after an altercation between the victim and several individuals who fled the scene on foot.
Officers later arrested a 31-year-old man following a search, Brabant said. The man was set to meet with investigators Monday morning.
Police had erected an investigation perimeter on boulevard Saint-Laurent between rues rue Viger and boulevard René-Lévesque and on de la Gauchetière between rues Clark and Saint-Dominique. Crime scene techs and a K9 unit descended on the scene searching for clues.
The investigation is ongoing.