A Montreal Teenager Was Sentenced To 2 Years For Stabbing His High School Teacher
He's getting the maximum sentence.
The 16-year-old arrested for stabbing a teacher at a Saint-Michel high school last year pled guilty on Monday. A Montreal judge has sentenced the teen, who's now aged 17, to two years in a youth facility — the strongest possible sentence for the crime.
The teen got into a verbal disagreement with his visual arts instructor, Maxime Canuel, at John F. Kennedy High School on December 10, 2021. When the "altercation escalated," the student pulled out a knife and stabbed the teacher twice before fleeing.
"The student stabbed the teacher in his upper body," said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant at the time. The 42-year-old teacher suffered injuries to the chest and shoulder.
Several students who were on their way out of class witnessed the stabbing. Montreal police were able to locate the teen near the school within an hour of the crime being committed.
"It's difficult… to forgive someone who tried to kill you," Canuel told Radio-Canada.
"I don't have the same confidence that I had before when it comes to my students."
Both defense and prosecution lawyers in the case were in favour of a severe youth sentencing, instead of trying the teen as an adult. The teen has been diagnosed as on the spectrum and his lawyer has said that he didn't receive the support services he needed at school.