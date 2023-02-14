A Man Was Found Dead After A Montreal Apartment Fire
Police are now investigating.
A 72-year-old man was found dead after a fire in an apartment in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough Monday night. The SPVM arson squad is now working to uncover the cause.
Firefighters first responded to a fire alarm in an apartment building on rue Saint-Antoine near the intersection with rue Vinet at around 11:50 p.m. SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told the media firefighters discovered the man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.
It appeared the fire started in the victim's apartment, the spokesperson continued. The cause was still a mystery as of Chèvrefils' last update at 2:35 a.m.
The arson squad was set to descend on the scene Tuesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.