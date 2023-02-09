2 More Montreal Businesses Were Firebombed
They're a few blocks away from each other.
Police are investigating two firebombings that occurred in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough early Thursday morning. Both took place in restaurants under circumstances SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc described as similar. Though she underlined that police can't yet confirm a connection between the two events.
The first attack occurred in a business on boulevard Marcel-Laurin near the intersection with boulevard Thimens at around 3 a.m. Dubuc said that at around 3:10, the fire department requested the assistance of the police.
Citing preliminary information, the spokesperson said it appeared the fire started after suspects broke a front window and threw an "incendiary object" inside.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and there were no injuries. Dubuc described damage to the restaurant as "not significant."
The second fire occurred later that same hour. The fire department alerted police to the incident at around 3:50 a.m.
It appeared, according to police, that "one or more" individuals had thrown an incendiary object onto a restaurant terrasse on boulevard Côte-Vertu near the intersection with Marcel-Laurin.
Damage was again minor. The fire did not extend beyond the terrasse structure.
Both incidents are now under investigation by the SPVM arson squad.
They are the third and fourth instances of arson reported by police this week.
The two others occurred in the Pierrefonds neighbourhood on Monday and the Montréal-Nord borough on Wednesday.
Police have not stated that any of the incidents are connected.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.