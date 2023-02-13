Another Montreal Business Was Firebombed
Someone threw an "incendiary object" through the front window.
A business in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough sustained damage after a firebombing in the night between Sunday and Monday.
The Saint-Laurent arson occurred at around 12:50 a.m., when authorities received a 911 call about broken glass in a business in an industrial area on rue Deslauriers near the intersection with boulevard Lebeau.
SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told the media that officers arrived to find a broken front window and the beginning of a fire caused by an "incendiary object."
Firefighters subsequently arrived to extinguish the flames before they could spread. Chèvrefils described damage to the business as minimal. There were no injuries.
The Montreal police arson squad has taken over the investigation into the incident.
There were no arrests as of 2 a.m. Monday, Chèvrefils' last update at the time of writing.
This fire follows a handful of other arsons in Montreal in recent weeks, though police have not confirmed a connection between any of those events. Other firebombings have taken place in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Montréal-Nord and Saint-Laurent.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.