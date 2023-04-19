A Massive Spring Craft Market With Over 180 Vendors Is Coming To Montreal This Month
Collectif Créatif MTL's famous spring craft market is coming back to Montreal for another edition this April. This time, there will be over 180 vendors over the market's four-day run. Co-founder Mel Serangelo tells MTL Blog that 80 of them will be first-time participants.
The market takes over the sprawling Locoshop Angus, a former industrial complex in Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie near Préfontaine station on the STM green line. It will take place across two consecutive weekends: April 22 and 23, and 29 and 30.
Each weekend will feature a different lineup of artists and artisans, all of them local, Serangelo says. Online, Collectif Créatif lists 99 vendors for the first weekend and 93 for the second.
"The Collectif Créatif Spring Market is the perfect opportunity to meet the people behind Quebec’s most innovative brands while giving your wardrobe and home the spring refresh they've been calling for!" organizers said in a statement.
"Visitors will be able to discover the latest fashion and design trends while taking in the market’s warm and welcoming atmosphere and celebrating diversity and Quebec-made goods."
They further promise "consciously crafted products in a wide range of categories for all ages, tastes and budgets." Categories listed online include clothing accessories, jewellery, home décor, bath products, paper goods and illustrations, woodwork, toys, food and drink, among others.
Serangelo encourages Montrealers to "come shop local and support local makers. A diverse gathering of Quebec makers and products with something for everyone!"
Marché Créatif MTL Spring 2023
Where: Locoshop Angus, 2600, rue William-Tremblay, Montreal, QC
When:
- Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23
- and Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.