A 'Vegapalooza' Vegan Market With Over 2 Dozen Vendors Is Coming To Montreal This Week

The organizers of Montreal's annual vegan Christmas market are putting together a new spring event they're calling Vegapalooza. Between Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, "over two dozen vendors" will take to Montreal's Maison du développement durable for the inaugural event.

They'll be selling everything from body care products to food (including "plant-based versions of smoked salmon, Jamaican patties, fish sauce, honey, fine cheeses, decadent sweets of all sorts, and various meats") — all, organizers say "made without animal materials or ingredients."

They also promise free food samples and low-price "finger foods."

The event is free to attend, but prospective attendees are asked to register on eventbrite.

Get a summary of the details below.

Vegapalooza Vegan Market

Price: Free to attend

Where: Maison du développement durable, 50, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

When: Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website

eventbrite

