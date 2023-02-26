A Brand-New Asian Market Is Coming To Time Out Market In May & Vendors Can Register Now
ASIASIE Market promises workshops, cultural activities and more!
If you're missing the summer festival vibes and craving food from across the Asian continent, you'll only need to wait a few months for a tasting and cultural-exploration experience coming to Time Out Market this spring. From the organizers of YATAI MTL and the Japanese Holiday Market comes this all-new Asian market experience called ASIASIE Market, which is set to take over Time Out Market in late May of 2023, per a recent press release.
What is ASIASIE Market?
It's a collaboration between Thien Vu Dang and Yasuko Tadokoro from YATAI MTL, Reina Sakao from the Japanese Holiday Market and local blogger Charles Nguyen. It plans to bring together over 40 vendors during Asian Heritage Month to celebrate culture, food and more from across the continent.
When and where will ASIASIE Market take place?
ASIASIE Market is planned for May 26 go 28 at Time Out Market, where a collection of vendors, performers and more will gather to celebrate Asian cultures.
What can we expect at ASIASIE Market in 2023?
According to the event's organizers, the market will include "more than 40 vendors from many parts of Asia, performances, workshops, and cultural activities as well as a round table on the challenges of Asian entrepreneurship."
ASIASIE Market is hoping to present "a market of diversified quality products," and invites vendors of Asian products that don't require cooking to register for the event using this Google form by March 31, 2023.
Organizers hope the event will bring Montrealers a chance to "visit" Asia without leaving the city. It's "an invitation to discover and appreciate the quality and cultural diversity of the Asian community in Montreal."