A Massive Warehouse Sale For Your Dog Is Coming To Montreal Next Weekend
Up to 80% all dog toys, apparel, treats and more! 🐶
Do you have the goodest boy or girl ever? Then now would be the perfect time to spoil them rotten with Silver Paw's upcoming "No Tricks, Just Treats" doggo sale. The Montreal-based company is hosting its third warehouse sale from Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Galleries des Sources shopping mall.
Silver Paw is all about providing you and your furry friend with functional and innovative products — all of which you can score up to 80% off next weekend. The sale will include loads of Halloween items as well, this way your pup will be totally ready for the spooky season.
Rest assured though, the sale won't just have Halloween-themed products. With Silver Paw Dog dropping its latest fall collection, you can get your hands on some seriously cute apparel and toys including distressed denim jackets, letterman jackets and 90s-themed toys — 'cause even dogs love a little nostalgia (we like to think...).
Additionally, Silver Paw will have loads of other accessories, beds, health products and treats for your doggo, who can also get in on the action. In fact, Silver Paw encourages you to bring your dog along for the shopping experience, just be sure to have some extra bags if they get a 'lil bit too excited.
So, if you've been wanting to upgrade your dog's lifestyle from ruff to ravishing, you can do just that all while contributing to a great cause. Silver Paw not only uses rescue dogs as models for their shoots but a portion of the profits from the warehouse sale will also be donated to SPCA West.
Silver Paw Warehouse Sale
Sale: Up to 80% off
When: September 30 to October 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 3237, boul. des Sources, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, QC (unit 28)
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.