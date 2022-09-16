The Montreal SPCA Rescued 8 Abandoned Puppies That Went Without Food & Water For Weeks
The dogs were left sharing one cage for three weeks.
Get the tissues ready, 'cause this is gonna be a rollercoaster of emotions. The Montreal SPCA shared that they recently rescued eight puppies left in an abandoned residence for at least three weeks after receiving a call from a city resident.
The animal organization detailed their rescue plan, sharing a photo of six of the puppies on Instagram, including three additional pup pics on their Stories.
One of the puppies.@spcamontreal | Instagram
The Montreal SPCA stated that their patrol team arrived at the scene and "discovered eight puppies crammed into a cage without food or water." The pups had been neglected for so long that they were found dehydrated and very thin. Some were also in "poor health," the SPCA said.
One of the emaciated puppies.@spcamontreal | Instagram
The eight adorable puppies were later transported back to the Montreal SPCA shelter where they were provided with necessary check-ups and treatments by the veterinary team.
The animal rescue organization took the opportunity to shed light on how many animals have, unfortunately, been abandoned in the first six months of 2022.
"Between January 1 and June 30, more than 1,500 animals were abandoned for various reasons at the Montreal SPCA. The team works tirelessly to find them loving homes as quickly as possible," said the animal rescue organization.
One of the emaciated puppies.@spcamontreal | Instagram
Earlier this month, the Montreal SPCA also shared that they are looking for families across the city to care for baby squirrels. If you have the space, both in your home and heart, to adopt or foster an animal, then the SPCA is calling for your help.
