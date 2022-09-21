Montreal's Metro Is Loosening The Leash & Letting Dogs Ride As Of October 15
But the STM still has a lot of rules about it. 🦮
A new public transit pilot project will have more than a few Montrealers wagging their tails with glee. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has announced that as of October 15, 2022, dogs will be able to accompany their owners on the metro under certain conditions.
For the next nine months, canine companions will be able to ride outside of a carrier between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m. on weekdays. They're allowed anytime on weekends and during public holidays, although they'll have to be muzzled at all times and on a leash no longer than 1.25 m (49 in).
\u201c[Dog on the m\u00e9tro] \ud83d\ude87\ud83d\udc36 Starting October 15, dogs will be allowed in the m\u00e9tro under certain conditions.\n\nKey to this pilote project's success, the paremeters are listed over here \u23e9 https://t.co/SNtCcJfhzO\u201d— STM (@STM) 1663770913
“This is a first in the history of the Montreal metro and a major change for our teams. Everything will be put in place to ensure that this trial period takes place in optimal conditions," said Nathalie Clément, Director of Bus and Metro Operations for the STM.
Dog owners will have to enter the metro through direct entrances to the STM (except for the Longueuil–Université-de-Sherbrooke station, which is excluded from the pilot project). That means dogs aren't allowed through metro entrances that connect to a mall or university campus unless those places already permit pets.
The STM is also asking dog owners to avoid taking the first car on trains, which are reserved for school groups, people with limited mobility, and bicycle transport. It also advises against using the escalator to avoid any pet injuries.
The Montreal SPCA, which began advocating to allow leashed dogs on the metro last year, has helped create a guide for dog owners looking to bring their pup on the metro. It answers questions about how to get a dog comfortable with wearing a muzzle, and how to pick up signs that a dog is anxious about the new mode of transport.
People bringing a dog onto the metro are responsible for cleaning up any messes created by their pet and are not allowed to let their dog up on a seat. One dog is allowed to accompany a metro rider.
For buses and paratransit, only guide dogs are permitted outside of carriers.
