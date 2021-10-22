A Montreal Bike Protest Will Take To The Streets & Demand A REV Bike Network Expansion
Organizers want more bike paths.
A collective of coffee shops and community organizers is inviting all cyclists to join them for a Montreal bike protest to celebrate the milestone of over one million cyclists on the Réseau Express Vélo (REV). The group is also calling on the city to keep the controversial REV paths on rue Bellechasse and expand the network even further.
"We are celebrating hundreds of lives protected, thousands of healthier people, tons of GHGs avoided, all those happy school children and all the happiness we have had in the last year!" event organizer Jacques Nacouzi exclaimed in a statement shared with MTL Blog.
Cyclists are asked to meet up at Carré Saint-Louis in the Plateau at 11 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, October 23.
From there, the protest will move north along the REV Saint-Denis before hitting the REV Bellechasse moving east. The protest will end when the group circles back to rue Saint-Denis.
With a mayoral election in Montreal just around the corner, cycling advocates are concerned about the REV Bellechasse.
The project has been criticized by Ensemble Montréal with Denis Coderre pledging to remove part of the bike path on Bellechasse to add more parking spots if he's elected.
The REV is a key accomplishment of Mayor Valérie Plante's administration.
