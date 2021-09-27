montreal apartments for rent
News

Mayor Plante Is Proposing A 'Responsible Landlord' Certification & Montreal Rent Registry

The city hopes to protect tenants from renovictions.

Valérie Plante | Facebook

Mayor Valérie Plante's Project Montréal party has proposed a "responsible landlord" certification and a rent registry "to protect Montreal tenants and affordable housing" in the city.

"This is the responsible thing to do to keep our social, cultural and economic [mix] within our neighbourhoods in Montreal," Plante said at a press conference on Monday.

The "responsible landlord" certification will only apply to owners of buildings with eight units or more. The certification will be mandatory for these landlords and will cost $10 per unit, renewable every five years.

The certification will make it possible for the city to "monitor the state of the housing offered in the rental market [...] but also the price of rent," the mayor explained.

"It's both for how clean and healthy the space is [...] but also the price attached to those units."

Plante is planning to implement this measure by the "end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023."

