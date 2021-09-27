Mayor Plante Is Proposing A 'Responsible Landlord' Certification & Montreal Rent Registry
The city hopes to protect tenants from renovictions.
Mayor Valérie Plante's Project Montréal party has proposed a "responsible landlord" certification and a rent registry "to protect Montreal tenants and affordable housing" in the city.
"This is the responsible thing to do to keep our social, cultural and economic [mix] within our neighbourhoods in Montreal," Plante said at a press conference on Monday.
Une certification «Propriétaires responsables» qui inclura un modèle municipal de registre de loyers. C'est ce que… https://t.co/1ki9FCGJGY— Valérie Plante (@Valérie Plante)1632761253.0
The "responsible landlord" certification will only apply to owners of buildings with eight units or more. The certification will be mandatory for these landlords and will cost $10 per unit, renewable every five years.
The certification will make it possible for the city to "monitor the state of the housing offered in the rental market [...] but also the price of rent," the mayor explained.
"It's both for how clean and healthy the space is [...] but also the price attached to those units."
Plante is planning to implement this measure by the "end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023."