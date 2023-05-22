A Montreal Business Was Set On Fire For A 2nd Time This Month
Investigators are said to have found evidence of multiple "incendiary devices."
A Montreal business suffered what police have described as significant damage after an arson attack Monday morning — the second this month, police say. The first was on May 7.
The business is located on rue Beaulac near the intersection with chemin de la Côte-Vertu in the borough of Saint-Laurent. The fire began sometime before 6:30 a.m., when the fire department called police to the scene as they worked to extinguish the blaze, SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told the media.
Officials are said to have found multiple broken windows and evidence of multiple "incendiary devices," one of which was found at the scene.
There were no injuries and much of the damage to the building was due to water from sprinklers, Chèvrefils said.
Police roped off the area Monday morning to make way for investigators as they searched for clues. They'll also look for surveillance footage from nearby businesses.
There were no arrests as of 9:40 a.m. The investigation continues.
This is not the first Montreal business to find itself subject to multiple instances of arson in May. An enterprise on boulevard Langelier in the borough of Saint-Léonard was the target of two firebombing incidents between May 16 and 18.
