A Montreal Business Was Set On Fire For A Second Time In 2 Days
Firefighters are said to have found multiple "incendiary devices."
A Saint-Léonard business was the target of two separate arson attacks in as many days, Montreal police say.
The latest occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin, firefighters were able to quickly control the "minor" fire in the business on boulevard Langelier near the intersection with boulevard Lavoisier. They are said to have found "several incendiary objects" at the scene.
There were no injuries.
The fire department called in the Montreal police at around 4 a.m.
Drouin said a witness reported seeing multiple suspects setting fire to the building before fleeing. They were gone by the time police arrived. There were no arrests as of 4:50 a.m. Thursday.
The spokesperson described the damage to the business as minor.
Police have now set up a perimeter around the scene to search for clues.
The investigation is ongoing.