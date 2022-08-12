A Montreal Police Operation Is Underway After A 25-Year-Old Was Shot
Police say four suspects fled on foot. An operation is now underway in Rivière-des-Prairies to find them.
Montreal police are asking people to avoid an area in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood as they conduct an operation following an incident in which a 25-year-old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois says the situation began at around 12 a.m. Friday, when a 911 call alerted authorities to gunfire that had injured an individual on boulevard Maurice-Duplessis near 27e avenue.
Officers are said to have located a "suspect vehicle" from which four people fled on foot.
Police are now searching for those individuals.
The public is asked to stay away from boulevard Métropolitain, avenue Marien, boulevard Henri-Bourassa and avenue Broadway in Rivière-des-Prairies.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
