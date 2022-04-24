Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal canadiens

A National Funeral For Montreal Canadiens Legend Guy Lafleur Is Being Held In May

Fans will be able to pay tribute to Lafleur in Montreal next month.

Staff Writer
Statue of Guy Lafleur in Montreal. Right: Guy Lafleur in a Montreal Canadiens jersey.

Statue of Guy Lafleur in Montreal. Right: Guy Lafleur in a Montreal Canadiens jersey.

Meunierd | Dreamstime, @canadiensmtl | Instagram

After a years-long battle with cancer, Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died.

The news of Lafleur's death originally came via a Facebook post by his sister, Lise Lafleur, who wrote "Guy I love you, you are done suffering, we will miss you very much."

On Sunday, April 24, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that a national funeral will be held for Lafleur.

"With the agreement of the family, Guy Lafleur will have a national funeral. It will take place on Tuesday, May 3 11 a.m., at the Marie-Reine-du-Monde Cathedral. The #10 will lie in state at the Bell Centre on Sunday, May 1, from 12 to 8 p.m., and on Monday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.," the tweet read. Such will allow fans to pay tribute to the legendary hockey player.

A press release on the NHL's official website also provided more details about the tribute to Lafleur, saying that as per his family's wishes, everything will be "humble and accessible" to reflect the hockey player's legacy.

It also suggests that any fans wishing to pay tribute to Lafleur contribute to the Guy Lafleur Fund for Cancer Research by making a donation to the Fondation du Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).

During the Montreal Canadiens' game this Sunday, all the players will wear a #10 patch on their jerseys to remember the late player and a "special pregame ceremony" will be held in Lafleur's honour.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

