A National Funeral For Montreal Canadiens Legend Guy Lafleur Is Being Held In May
Fans will be able to pay tribute to Lafleur in Montreal next month.
After a years-long battle with cancer, Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died.
The news of Lafleur's death originally came via a Facebook post by his sister, Lise Lafleur, who wrote "Guy I love you, you are done suffering, we will miss you very much."
On Sunday, April 24, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that a national funeral will be held for Lafleur.
Avec l\u2019accord de la famille, Guy Lafleur aura des fun\u00e9railles nationales. Elles auront lieu le mardi 3 mai, 11h, \u00e0 la cath\u00e9drale Marie-Reine-du-Monde. Le #10 reposera en chapelle ardente au Centre Bell le dimanche 1er mai, de 12h \u00e0 20h, et le lundi 2 mai, de 10h30 \u00e0 15h.— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1650809703
"With the agreement of the family, Guy Lafleur will have a national funeral. It will take place on Tuesday, May 3 11 a.m., at the Marie-Reine-du-Monde Cathedral. The #10 will lie in state at the Bell Centre on Sunday, May 1, from 12 to 8 p.m., and on Monday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.," the tweet read. Such will allow fans to pay tribute to the legendary hockey player.
A press release on the NHL's official website also provided more details about the tribute to Lafleur, saying that as per his family's wishes, everything will be "humble and accessible" to reflect the hockey player's legacy.
It also suggests that any fans wishing to pay tribute to Lafleur contribute to the Guy Lafleur Fund for Cancer Research by making a donation to the Fondation du Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).
During the Montreal Canadiens' game this Sunday, all the players will wear a #10 patch on their jerseys to remember the late player and a "special pregame ceremony" will be held in Lafleur's honour.
