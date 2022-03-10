A New Mr. Puffs Opened In Montreal & You Can Get Free Donuts This Weekend
Don't mind if we do. 😋
Calling all sweet tooths in Montreal, we've got some exciting news for you. Mr. Puffs just opened yet another new location in Montreal.
And to celebrate the spot's opening, the company is offering free donuts to anyone who enters the establishments on Saturday, March 12.
Pretty hard to say no to free sweets, right?
If you agree with this sentiment, you can make your way to boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest this weekend and take advantage of some free puffs.
The new spot opened on March 8, but the official opening party on Saturday is where it's at.
Anyone who walks into the new Mr. Puffs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 12 will be gifted six puffs completely free. All customers will be able to choose one icing to put on top of their donuts, so people can get whatever flavour their craving.
Plus, Mr.Puffs is giving you the opportunity to win a box of 50 puffs in the flavour of your choice. All you have to do is show up at the store on March 12 and share an Instagram story of yourself, tagging the company.
No idea what to get when you go? Mr.Puffs offers a variety of different flavours, such as hazelnut biscotti, choco-loco, blueberry, creamy caramel, and maple cream. And you can always add some extra sweetness, like Oreo, Ahoy Chips, Kit Kat, and Smarties, but you'll have to pay a little extra for those.
Free Mr. Puffs on De Maisonneuve
When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 7-1500, boul. de Maisonneuve Ouest, Montreal, QC
