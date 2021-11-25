A New Mr. Puffs Location Is Opening In Verdun Soon
There can never be too many Mr. Puffs!
Voted one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Time Out, Verdun is simply the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to new restaurants to feast at.
And soon, anyone living in this hip part of Montreal is going to have the chance to fulfill their sweet tooth with Mr. Puffs' tasty pastries at its new location.
The news of Mr. Puffs coming to Verdun was first announced on November 18 on the company's Facebook page with a photo of the new owners.
The new spot will open in early 2022 on boulevard LaSalle, Mr. Puffs media representative confirmed to Narcity.
Without having to go all the way to LaSalle, you'll be able to enjoy the pastries with one of the 10 classic toppings including chocolate hazelnut, salted caramel and sugar cinnamon, or try one of the new flavours, Bueno and cappuccino.
And of course, you can always add a drink to your order for some additional sweetness. Mr. Puffs makes some seriously decadent milkshakes, with flavours like Oreo, Smarties and strawberry. Prepare for a brain freeze, though!
If you're not the type to sip on cold drinks when it's freezing outside, Mr. Puffs also has tasty hot drinks to keep you warm during the cold months, such as its iconic Mr. Puffs Moka.
Hours of operation will be Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Uber Eats and DoorDash ordering will also be available, so you can get stuffed without even having to leave your house.