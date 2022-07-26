A New Passport Canada Pick-up Location Has Opened In Montreal
A total of five new pick-up locations have opened across Canada.
The Government of Canada has opened five new Passport Canada offices across the country — with a pick-up location now in service in Pointe-Claire.
With the feds finally making progress with the passport backlog — wait times should hopefully ease up with the newest measures in place.
"This expansion will allow many Canadians who need to pick up passports in person to do so closer to their homes, rather than travel to another office in their area. Opening these new pick-up locations will also help reduce lineups at other offices in bigger cities," Minister Karina Gould said in a July 25 press release.
Canadians can now request in-person pick-up at the Service Canada Centre in Pointe-Claire, located at 6815 Trans-Canada Highway, Suite C-022A in addition to the existing 29 other passport offices.
If you've already filed your application elsewhere and wish to transfer it to the Pointe-Claire location, Service Canada stated that "if you require your passport within the next 20 days and you mailed in your application or applied at a Service Canada Centre, please visit any of our service centres to request a transfer of your file."
Minister Gould said Service Canada will continue to implement further solutions to improve service, which includes new technology that will keep Canadians better informed regarding the status of their applications.
The federal government has also opened new pick-up locations in Brampton and Whitby, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta, and Richmond, British Columbia.
Since April 1, 2022, Service Canada has issued 605,440 passports and that number is only expected to rise with the newest locations up and running.
