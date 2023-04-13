A Rare Solar Eclipse Is Coming In 2024 — Here's Where You'll Have A Stellar View
Less than a year away! 🌘
Quebec is set to witness an astronomical event that hasn't been seen in the province for over 50 years. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will grace the sky, as the moon moves in front of the sun. But you have to pick the right place to see it (hint: not Laval).
The path of totality, where the eclipse is fully visible, will cross parts of Montreal, the Eastern Townships, Centre-du-Québec, Chaudière-Appalaches and the Magdalen Islands.
Some of the best views can be had from Mont Mégantic. Residents of Lac-Mégantic, Cap-aux-Meules and Sherbrooke will also get a front-row seat to the longest duration of totality in the region — a full three and a half minutes.
A map of total eclipse visibility in Quebec.Courtesy of ASTROLab.
In Montreal, the Science Centre will be an official viewing location. Visitors who gather in front of the museum can witness the full eclipse above the city skyline. Thousands of free solar eclipse glasses will be available to safely view the spectacle.
The sun's rays remain harmful to the eye even with the presence of the moon. Although most rays are hidden, it's not safe to look at them directly with the naked eye, except for a brief moment during totality. Regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection.
The eclipse will begin at 2:14 p.m. with totality occurring between 3:26 p.m. and 3:38 p.m. The moon will disappear from view by 4:36 p.m.
It has been almost a century since Montreal last witnessed a total eclipse in 1932, and Quebec City hasn't been in the path of one since 1379. After the upcoming total eclipse, the province won't experience another one for at least 80 years.